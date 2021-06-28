Trending

Hong Kong bans passenger flights from UK to curb Delta variant infections

Closed counters are seen at the departures hall of Hong Kong International Airport, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China
FILE PHOTO: Closed counters are seen at the departures hall of Hong Kong International Airport, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

June 28, 2021

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong will ban all passenger flights from the United Kingdom from landing in the city from July 1 in order to curb the spread of Delta variant virus strain, its government said on Monday.

The UK will be specified as extremely high-risk, the Hong Kong government said in a statement. Persons who have stayed in the country for more than two hours would be restricted from boarding passenger flights bound for Hong Kong.

(Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Toby Chopra)

