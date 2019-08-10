Honduras has not received U.S. proposal for safe third country migration deal – official



FILE PHOTO: An immigrant family walks along the border fence after crossing illegally to the United States to turn themselves in to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril FILE PHOTO: An immigrant family walks along the border fence after crossing illegally to the United States to turn themselves in to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico July 9, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) – Honduran Foreign Minister Lisandro Rosales said on Saturday that the Central American country had not received an official proposal from the United States to act as a safe third country after neighboring Guatemala struck a migration deal.

Central America has come under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to do more to stop migrants reaching the United States and the deal signed with Guatemala requires migrants to seek asylum there.

“Officially, we have not received any proposal from the United States about (becoming a) safe third country,” Rosales said. “If we receive it, we will look into it, analyze it and make decisions.”

(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia in Tegucigalpa; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)