December 7, 2020

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) – Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Monday that the Central American country’s economy has contracted a record 10.5% in 2020 due to the impact of the coronavirus and hurricanes Eta and Iota.

The central bank had previously estimated a contraction of between 8% and 9%.

(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; writing by Cassandra Garrison; editing by Jonathan Oatis)