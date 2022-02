FILE PHOTO: New Honduran President Xiomara Castro delivers a speech after being sworn-in during a ceremony in Tegucigalpa, Honduras January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Fredy Rodriguez FILE PHOTO: New Honduran President Xiomara Castro delivers a speech after being sworn-in during a ceremony in Tegucigalpa, Honduras January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Fredy Rodriguez

February 6, 2022

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) – Honduran President Xiomara Castro has tested positive for COVID-19, she said on Sunday on Twitter, adding that she has mild symptoms and will be working in isolation.

(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Chris Reese)