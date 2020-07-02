Honduran president set to leave hospital after coronavirus scare



FILE PHOTO: Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez speaks during a joint message with U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) acting Secretary Chad Wolf (not pictured), at the Presidential House in Tegucigalpa, Honduras January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera-/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Honduras' President Juan Orlando Hernandez speaks during a joint message with U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) acting Secretary Chad Wolf (not pictured), at the Presidential House in Tegucigalpa, Honduras January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera-/File Photo

July 2, 2020

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) – Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez will soon be discharged from hospital as he has demonstrated clear improvement, one of his doctors said on Thursday, after the leader fell ill from coronavirus.

“Over the last few days he has gradually presented clear improvement in his general condition, with a decrease in respiratory symptoms and a significant decrease in inflammation,” said Alicia Jimenez, a doctor at the military hospital where Hernandez was being treated.

(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by David Alire Garcia)