Honduran migrant to U.S. rejects Guatemala asylum, returns home

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:44 AM PT — Monday, November 25, 2019

A new report is highlighting concerns of fraudulent applications for U.S. asylum by Central American migrants. According to the Associated Press Sunday, a Honduran migrant who tried to enter the U.S. refused asylum in Guatemala and went back to his home country.

The migrant, identified as Erwin Montoya, voluntarily returned to Honduras despite previous claims he faced a threat to his life and needed asylum in the U.S. Montoya was offered refuge in Guatemala after President Trump reached a ‘safe third country’ agreement. His family said his dream was to live specifically in the U.S.

“We are happy because he came back, even though his dream did not come true.,” said the migrant’s father Santos Ardon. “It did not come true, but I mean he had good plans and I’m not saying it because he is my son, he is not a bad person, he is not involved in any wrongdoing, none of that.”

The report suggests many migrants are seeking entry into the U.S. for economic hardship, while asylum is only granted for political, religious or ethnic reasons.