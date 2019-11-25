Trending

Honduran migrant to U.S. rejects Guatemala asylum, returns home

FILE – Central American migrants ride atop a freight train during their journey toward the U.S.-Mexico border, in Ixtepec, Oaxaca State, Mexico. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:44 AM PT — Monday, November 25, 2019

A new report is highlighting concerns of fraudulent applications for U.S. asylum by Central American migrants. According to the Associated Press Sunday, a Honduran migrant who tried to enter the U.S. refused asylum in Guatemala and went back to his home country.

The migrant, identified as Erwin Montoya, voluntarily returned to Honduras despite previous claims he faced a threat to his life and needed asylum in the U.S. Montoya was offered refuge in Guatemala after President Trump reached a ‘safe third country’ agreement. His family said his dream was to live specifically in the U.S.

“We are happy because he came back, even though his dream did not come true.,” said the migrant’s father Santos Ardon. “It did not come true, but I mean he had good plans and I’m not saying it because he is my son, he is not a bad person, he is not involved in any wrongdoing, none of that.”

The first Central American asylum seeker sent to Guatemala under that country’s “safe third country” agreement with the U.S., Erwin Jose Ardon, right, is welcomed home by his father Santos Ardon and his mother Maria Elena Montoya, in Colon, Honduras, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Erwin opted to return to his home in Honduras but said he hopes to perhaps set out again next year for the U.S., where his daughter was born seven months ago. (AP Photo/ Elmer Martinez)

The report suggests many migrants are seeking entry into the U.S. for economic hardship, while asylum is only granted for political, religious or ethnic reasons.

