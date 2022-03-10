Honda to cut production by 10% in two factories



March 10, 2022

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Honda Motor will reduce factory production by about 10% in two domestic plants through the end of March, it said on Thursday, citing the global microchip shortage and geopolitical uncertainty.

The carmaker had previously said production would be reduced through early March.

