Honda invests in China’s CATL, to jointly develop EV batteries



FILE PHOTO: Honda's logo on its Modulo model is pictured at its showroom at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon FILE PHOTO: Honda's logo on its Modulo model is pictured at its showroom at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

July 10, 2020

BEIJING/TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Honda Motor Co Ltd <7267.T> will pick up a 1% stake in electric vehicle (EV) battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) <300750.SZ> and the two will jointly develop EV batteries, the Chinese firm said in a filing on Friday.

The move comes at a time when auto manufacturers and EV battery makers are tying up in the pursuit of an electric future. Ningde-based CATL last year said it would develop batteries with Honda, and that it would supply batteries to Tesla <TSLA.O>, Toyota <7203.T> and Volkswagen AG <VOWG_p.DE>.

Honda and CATL will develop battery technologies and research battery recycling business, CATL said in its filing.

Honda has struck a number of partnerships to make electric cars, including a China joint venture with GAC <601238.SS> under which the Japanese automaker began selling its first all-battery EV, the Everus VE-1 SUV crossover, in China late last year.

It has also tied up with Hitachi Ltd’s <6501.T> auto parts subsidiary to develop, produce and sell motors to be used in petrol hybrids, plug-in hybrids and battery electric cars.

For the North American market, Honda has partnered with General Motors Co <GM.N> to develop two new EVs. The two are also working to develop hydrogen fuel cell vehicle technology.

CATL shares closed at around 200 yuan ($28.54) on Friday.

($1 = 7.0072 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Yilei Sun in Beijing, Naomi Tajitsu in Tokyo and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; editing by David Evans and Himani Sarkar)