Honda says it will stop making autos in Argentina next year



FILE PHOTO: The Honda logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy FILE PHOTO: The Honda logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

August 13, 2019

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Japan’s Honda Motor Co <7267.T> on Tuesday said it will stop producing automobiles in Argentina next year as part of a global shift in how it shares production between regions.

Honda said its Campana plant in the province of Buenos Aires, which produces the HR-V model, will focus solely on making on motorcycles. Honda started making motorcycles in Argentina in 2006 and began auto production there in 2011.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Bill Rigby)