Honda plans to resume Wuhan plant production with Dongfeng on February 14

Workers are seen on the production line at Honda Motor's new joint venture plant with Dongfeng Motor Group in Wuhan
FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen on the production line at Honda Motor's new joint venture plant with Dongfeng Motor Group in Wuhan, Hubei province, China April 12, 2019. REUTERS/Norihiko Shirouzu

February 2, 2020

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co <7267.T> plans to resume car production at its China venture with Dongfeng Automobile <0489.HK> on Feb. 14, according to current government guidance, a company spokesman told Reuters on Sunday.

The venture is based in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak of a new flu-like virus. Hubei’s government has extended the Lunar New Year holiday break to Feb. 13 as it seeks to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by David Goodman)

