Honda considering decoupling supply chain from China, Sankei says

TOKYO (Reuters) -Honda Motor Co Ltd is considering building a separate supply chain that would lower its dependence on China, the Sankei newspaper reported on Wednesday, in what would be a high profile move by a major Japanese manufacturer.

Many big Japanese companies have built extensive production hubs in China but have recently seen output snarled by COVID-19-related lockdowns. There are also deepening worries about the impact of tensions between the United States and China.

Honda would continue to keep its supply chain in China for the domestic market in the world’s second-largest economy, while building a separate one for markets outside of China, the Sankei said. It did not say where it got the information.

Honda had no immediate comment, a spokesperson said.

