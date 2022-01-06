Honda China JV announces 120,000 units-a-year EV factory



FILE PHOTO: Employees work on a production line inside a Dongfeng Honda factory after lockdown measures in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, were further eased, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song FILE PHOTO: Employees work on a production line inside a Dongfeng Honda factory after lockdown measures in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China's epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, were further eased, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

January 6, 2022

TOKYO (Reuters) – Honda Motor Co and its Chinese joint venture partner Dongfeng Motor said on Thursday they would build a new factory in Wuhan to exclusively manufacture electric vehicles (EVs) from 2024.

The factory would have a production capacity of 120,000 vehicles a year, Honda said in a statement.

Honda, Japan’s second-largest automaker, is set to launch a new EV brand https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/honda-launch-new-ev-brand-china-next-year-2021-10-13 in China this year called e:N Series with plans to roll out 10 models with partners Dongfeng and GAC.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)