Home favourite Kenin eases into second round at U.S. Open

September 1, 2020

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin produced a dominant display to dispatch Belgian Yanina Wickmayer 6-2 6-2 in the opening round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday.

American Kenin, who has lifted two titles in 2020 including her maiden Grand Slam triumph in Melbourne, broke her opponent in the first game to set the tone for the match before claiming the opening set in just 37 minutes.

The 21-year-old started the second set just like the first to take an early lead and went on to serve out the match in clinical fashion.

“I knew I could dominate her,” Kenin said. “Today I felt like I couldn’t miss a ball. I played really good tennis and I’m proud of myself.”

Second seed Kenin will next face either Russian Vera Zvonareva or Canada’s Leylah Fernandez.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)