Hollywood Democrat donor Ed Buck sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019 photo, Ed Buck appears in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles. A wealthy California Democratic donor convicted of injecting two men with lethal doses of drugs faces a sentence of life in prison. Ed Buck will learn his fate Thursday, April 14, 2022, in a Los Angeles courtroom where a jury concluded his fetish turned fatal. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:54 AM PT – Friday, April 15, 2022

Disgraced Democrat donor Ed Buck was sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with methamphetamine overdose deaths. In a Los Angeles courthouse Thursday, Buck was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder for the overdose deaths of two men in his Hollywood apartment.

This came after prosecutors said the 67-year-old engaged in “party-and-play,” where he would pay male prostitutes to use drugs. The family of Gemmel Moore, who died of a lethal dose of methamphetamine at Buck’s apartment in 2017, said the sentencing is long overdue.

The political activist has donated over half a million dollars to mostly Democrat causes, including Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. Meanwhile, a restitution hearing in the case is slated for May 16.

MORE NEWS: One-On-One Director Of Policy And Government Affairs For American Principles Project, Jon Schweppe

