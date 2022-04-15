Hollywood Democrat donor Ed Buck sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:54 AM PT – Friday, April 15, 2022

Disgraced Democrat donor Ed Buck was sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection with methamphetamine overdose deaths. In a Los Angeles courthouse Thursday, Buck was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder for the overdose deaths of two men in his Hollywood apartment.

This came after prosecutors said the 67-year-old engaged in “party-and-play,” where he would pay male prostitutes to use drugs. The family of Gemmel Moore, who died of a lethal dose of methamphetamine at Buck’s apartment in 2017, said the sentencing is long overdue.

Creepy former #WeHo resident and political donor Ed Buck sentenced to 30 years for fatally drugging two men. It's not nearly enough for what he did, but better than nothing. Hopefully, this fetish freak will die in prison and never be able to harm anyone else. pic.twitter.com/KGLu3lx47u — Eye On WeHo (@EyeOnWeHo) April 15, 2022

The political activist has donated over half a million dollars to mostly Democrat causes, including Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. Meanwhile, a restitution hearing in the case is slated for May 16.