Holiday travel halted as French protests continue

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:56 PM PT — Thursday, December 19, 2019

Trade unions are stalling travel across France as protests against a proposed pension plan continue. Union activists cut electricity to nearly 100,000 homes this week, shutting down schools and public transportation.

The backlash comes after French President Emmanuel Macron said he will push forward with creating a universal pension system and move the retirement age from 62 to 64. Other European countries have implemented similar plans as life-expectancy increases, however, unions claim workers will work longer for smaller pensions.

“This is not an ultimatum — they should open their eyes and unplug their ears. The mobilization is high in the public and private sectors. A new survey is showing the movement is vastly supported by our citizens, trust in unions is on the increase, what more do they need?”

— Philippe Martinez, leader – General Confederation of Labor

#France: Protests December 19 strike #Paris, to maintain pressure on Macron, pensions are not negotiable pic.twitter.com/UmKT5vgTI8 — Anon Candanga💥🌍🌎🌏 (@anon_candanga) December 19, 2019

The protests are expected to carry on through the holidays. According to reports, health workers are expected to demonstrate, once again, on December 20th.