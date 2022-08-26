Hochul Tells Republican Candidates To Leave The State, GOP Responds

By Caitlin Sinclair

10:30 AM PT – Friday, August 26, 2022

Gov. Kathy Hochul spent the last night before Election Day using a new campaign tactic– encouraging GOP voters to leave the state of New York.

“Jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong,” Gov. Hochul lambasted her opponent, Lee Zeldin, and other Republicans on Monday night — implying anyone who is not a supporter, therefore, “is not a New Yorker.” This reminds us of the time Joe Biden told black voters they “ain’t black” if they were considering voting for former President Donald Trump.

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump then you ain’t black,” Mr. Biden said in 2020.

Hochul for the second time in recent weeks used her platform to play into national party politics by attacking the state of Florida. Yet, it is Hochul’s own decisions and policies that actually have New Yorkers envious of the sunshine state.

The biggest disconnect: Crime. Voters throughout the state in recent public polling have ranked crime and public safety concerns as top issues. Congressman Lee Zeldin made those issues centerpieces of his campaign. Hochul, meanwhile, has not offered insights into new future priorities or an agenda for what a full next term as governor would include, instead indicating that she would continue to implement and deepen policies and programs already underway. The same programs Big Apple residents find disastrous.….

These recent comments were the second time in less than two weeks she has taken a swing at Florida. At a Holocaust-education bill-signing earlier this month, she thanked the state’s 1.77 million Jews for “calling New York home. Don’t go anywhere or to another state. Florida is overrated. I shouldn’t say this, but look at the governor. It starts at the top down,” she said.

The state Republican Party sent a fundraising email on Tuesday that featured Hochul’s recent comments. “This year we must send Kathy Hochul and the Democrats a giant message that we aren’t going anywhere. Not only are we NOT leaving, we’re going to take our state back from the corrupt, disastrous Democrats who are destroying New York,” the email said.

Afterall, according to Kathy Hochul’s standards, wanting a safe city with a thriving economy doesn’t qualify you as a “real New Yorker.” That is alright Kath…. us GOP’ers will leave and take our tax money. You can have the illegals, the crime, and the poor quality of life.