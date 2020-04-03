H&M’s March sales tumble 46% as pandemic hits, sees Q2 loss

FILE PHOTO: The H&M clothing store is seen in Times Square in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
April 3, 2020
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – H&M <HMb.ST>, the world’s second-biggest clothing retailer, reported on Friday a 46% plunge in March sales as the coronavirus pandemic took its toll and said it expected to run a loss in its fiscal second quarter.
“The second quarter will naturally be very negatively impacted by the corona situation and will therefore be
loss-making,” the Swedish group said.
Fiscal first-quarter pretax profit more than doubled to 2.50 billion crowns ($247.6 million) from a year-ago 1.04 billion. Six analysts polled between March 17 and March 26 had on average expected a rise to 1.47 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv data.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)