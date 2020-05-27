H&M set to cancel furloughs for 2,500 at Stockholm headquarters



FILE PHOTO: An H&M logotype is seen at a shop, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in central Stockholm, Sweden April 2, 2020. TT News Agency/Fredrik Sandberg via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: An H&M logotype is seen at a shop, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in central Stockholm, Sweden April 2, 2020. TT News Agency/Fredrik Sandberg via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – H&M <HMb.ST>, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, said on Wednesday it expects the 2,500 furloughed staff at its headquarters in Stockholm to be able to return to work by July.

“As it currently stands, we will not seek to extend the furlough period for our staff at the headquarters in Sweden to the July-October period,” a H&M spokeswoman said in a text message.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)