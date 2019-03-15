H&M first-quarter local-currency sales up 4 percent in line with expectations

The logo of H&M is seen in a display window of a store in Zurich, Switzerland January 7, 2019. Picture taken January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
March 15, 2019
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden’s H&M, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Friday local-currency sales growth for its fiscal first quarter that matched expectations.
Local-currency sales including VAT in the December-February period rose 4 percent from a year earlier, in line with the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Johannes Hellstrom)