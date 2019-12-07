HK Police Commissioner: Officers will be ‘flexible’ in handling protesters

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:26 PM PT — Saturday, December 7, 2019

The new commissioner of the Hong Kong Police Force said he’s ready to take a “soft and hard approach” to policing pro-democracy protests in the city. On Saturday, Chris Ping-Keung Tang said officers are prepared to be “stringent on illegal violent action,” but flexible on other issues.

“So for the protesting of tomorrow, I really hope that it will be conducted in a peaceful manner,” stated Tang. “I think apart from me, this is the hope from Hong Kong people, (who) hope this is conducted in a peaceful way.”

The commissioner was appointed last month amid the ongoing, sometimes violent protests against the Chinese government.

Tang was reportedly in Beijing to meet with Chinese officials, who are in charge of security and Hong Kong affairs. His comments came after Hong Kong police approved a mass rally, which was scheduled for Sunday by the Civil Human Rights Front.

Police approved the event on the condition the group observes police instructions. Officers have been given the authority to end the march if there is a threat to public order.