Hillary Clinton confronted over denying close ties to Big Tech, particularly Google

UPDATED 9:10 AM PT — Thursday, August 22, 2019

Election meddling by Big Tech companies comes into question once again after a long-time Hillary Clinton supporter confirms close ties between tech giant Google and the 2016 runner up.

A Twitter war between Clinton and President Trump led to Clinton claiming research showing bias from Google in 2016 was debunked. However, Dr. Robert Epstein — a decades long Hillary supporter and the man behind the research — defended his conclusions in a Twitter rampage, where he referenced his testimony before Congress last month.

“In 2020 — if all these companies are supporting the same candidate — there are 15 million votes on the line that can be shifted without people’s knowledge, and without leaving a paper trail for authorities to trace,” he stated.

Epstein hit hard, claiming Hillary is “in Google’s pocket” and pointing out Google’s parent company Alphabet was Clinton’s number one donor in 2016. He also posted an email from former Google head Eric Schmidt, who offered to run Clinton’d tech campaign. According to Epstein, back in 2015 Schmidt funded a tech company whose main reason for existence was to get Clinton into office.

#Hillary has long depended on #Google for both money & votes. Her largest donor in 2016 was Alphabet/Google. Her Chief Technology Officer during the campaign was Stephanie Hannon, a former Google exec. And then there's #EricSchmidt, longtime head of Google – the guy in the pic: pic.twitter.com/dSV8wOPwAH — Dr. Robert Epstein (@DrREpstein) August 20, 2019

Since 2012, Big Tech companies have been studying methods to shift voter opinion without being seen, which Epstein says can shift votes on a massive scale.

“The 2.6 million is a rock-bottom minimum — the range is between 2.6 and 10.4 million votes depending on how aggressive they were in using the techniques that I’ve been studying such as the search engine manipulation affect, the search suggestion effect, the answer bot effect, and a number of others they control these and no one can counteract them,” explained the researcher.

Projections show a potential shift of up to 15 million votes in the 2020 election.