Hijack warning triggered on Dutch plane

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:35 PM PT — Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Amsterdam emergency crews rushed to a local airport after a hijack warning was triggered from inside a plane. The alarm was set off Wednesday from the cockpit of plane at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

All passengers were escorted off the plane as the situation unfolded. Dutch media reported that the warning was “triggered by mistake.” It’s still unclear how or why the warning was activated.

“Before seven (p.m., local time), we got a situation from inside the cabin of an ongoing hostage situation on board an airplane,” stated Dutch Border Police spokesman Marvin van den Engh. “We conducted our operations and we deployed our units accordingly.”

Authorities said they’re still investigating the incident.