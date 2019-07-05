Highlights: Wimbledon day five



Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 5, 2019 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his third round match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

July 5, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – Highlights of the fifth day at Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Friday (times GMT):

1949 HUMBERT BEATS AUGER-ALIASSIME

France’s 21-year-old Ugo Humbert continued his superb run on his Wimbledon debut with a stunning 6-4 7-5 6-3 win over Canadian 19th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Humbert won five of 10 break points and finished the match in two hours 10 minutes to set up a fourth-round clash with top seed Novak Djokovic.

1916 DETERMINED GAUFF CONTINUES DREAM RUN

American teenager Cori Gauff battled back from a set down and saved two match points to defeat Polona Hercog 3-6 7-6(7) 7-5 and reach the fourth round.

“It was my first match on Centre Court. People were saying number one court was my court but maybe it’s Centre,” the 15-year-old Gauff said.

Next up for her is a clash with former world number one Simona Halep.

1720 DJOKOVIC PUSHED BY HURKACZ

World number one Novak Djokovic took three hours to beat Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 7-5 6-7(5) 6-1 6-4 on Court One to move into the fourth round.

Hurkacz fired more aces (13) and winners (48) than Djokovic but was unable to capitalize on any of his break points, while the Serbian top seed won 25 of 34 net points and won 81% of points on his first serve.

1610 HALEP CRUISES PAST AZARENKA

Romania’s Simona Halep beat Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-3 6-1 in 66 minutes in a battle of former world number ones on Centre Court.

Seventh seed Halep broke Azarenka five times and the Belarusian also made 33 unforced errors.

1445 ANDERSON DUMPED IN STRAIGHT SETS BY PELLE

Fourth seed Kevin Anderson, last year’s runner-up, was knocked out in the third round 6-4 6-3 7-6(4) by Argentina’s Guido Pella in a match that lasted just over two-and-a-half hours.

The big-serving South African, who skipped the clay court season to recover from an elbow injury, never found his rhythm and was broken three times by Pella, who controlled most of the points in the first two sets on Centre Court.

1400 BAUTISTA AGUT UPSETS KHACHANOV IN STRAIGHT SETS

Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut beat 10th seed and French Open quarter-finalist Karen Khachanov 6-3 7-6(3) 6-1 at Court Two to move into the fourth round.

Bautista Agut will play Frenchman Benoit Paire, who beat Jiri Vesely 5-7 7-6(5) 6-3 7-6(2) earlier in the day.

1355 PLISKOVA PASSES HSIEH TEST

Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova was pushed by Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-Wei but eventually won the match 6-3 2-6 6-4 to move into the fourth round.

Former world number one Pliskova fired 14 aces, smashed 42 winners and won 24 of 28 net points to settle the tie and she will next play unseeded compatriot Karolina Muchova who beat Estonia’s 20th seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6(7) 6-3.

1215 SVITOLINA WINS ON SIXTH MATCH POINT

Eighth seed Elina Svitolina moved into the fourth round with a battling 6-3 6-7(1) 6-2 victory over Greece’s Maria Sakkari, needing six match points to win the contest.

Svitolina had two match points in the second set which were saved and the Ukrainian also needed treatment on her right foot before bouncing back in the final set, as Sakkari made a total of 48 unforced errors.

1155 RAONIC SWEEPS ASIDE OPELKA

Wimbledon 2016 finalist Milos Raonic beat the towering American Reilly Opelka 7-6(1) 6-2 6-1 in the third round, barely breaking a sweat after the opening set went to a tiebreak.

Canadian Raonic, seeded 15, will play either fourth seed Kevin Anderson or Guido Pella in the next round.

1135 WOZNIACKI KNOCKED OUT IN STRAIGHT SETS

China’s unseeded Zhang Shuai upset last year’s Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki in straight sets with a 6-4 6-2 victory on Court Two to reach the fourth round for the first time in her career.

Zhang, ranked 50th in the world, fired 26 winners and broke the former world number one and 14th seed six times to wrap up the match in 81 minutes to advance.

1010 PLAY UNDER WAY AT WIMBLEDON

Play began in bright sunshine with temperatures hovering around 22 degrees Celsius and a forecast high of 26C.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams, Ed Osmond and Clare Fallon)