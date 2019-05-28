Highlights: French Open day three



Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 28, 2019. Romania's Simona Halep in action during her first round match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 28, 2019. Romania's Simona Halep in action during her first round match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

May 28, 2019

(Reuters) – Highlights of the third day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday (all times GMT):

1945 MONFILS PROGRESSES IN FADING LIGHT

Home favorite Gael Monfils produced a clinical performance to ease past Japan’s Taro Daniel 6-0 6-4 6-1.

1740 HALEP SURVIVES TOMLJANOVIC SCARE

Defending champion Simona Halep overcame a mid-match blip to beat Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2 3-6 6-1.

The third-seeded Romanian will next face Poland’s Magda Linette.

1630 KEYS SWATS ASIDE RUSSIA’S RODINA

American Madison Keys, the 2018 semi-finalist, beat Evgeniya Rodina 6-1 6-2 to set up a second round meeting with Australian wild card Priscilla Hon.

1614 ZVEREV CALLS FOR PERSPECTIVE AFTER TOUGH WIN

Alexander Zverev, who beat John Millman in a five-setter on Tuesday, had a message for critics whose focus has been on his patchy form since the start of the season.

“Everybody keeps on saying I had a tough year. I mean, I’m still number five in the world. Any of you guys know what I am on the race to London? I’m top 10,” the German, who won his first title of the year in Geneva last week, said.

“So it’s not that bad, to be honest. Somebody’s having a tough year is probably outside of the top 50 or something like that. I’m still top 10 of the race. So that’s what matters.”

1550 OSAKA DIGS DEEP TO BEAT SCHMIEDLOVA

Naomi Osaka kept alive her bid to win a third straight Grand Slam title, surviving an almighty scare before beating unseeded Slovakian Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 0-6 7-6(4) 6-1 in a rain-hit first round clash.

1527 KHACHANOV, POUILLE ADVANCE

Russian 10th seed Karen Khachanov eased past Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 6-1 6-1 6-4. Joining him in the second round was Frenchman Lucas Pouille, the 22nd seed, who defeated Simone Bolelli 6-3 6-4 7-5.

1445 PLAY RESUMES ON COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova broke Naomi Osaka’s serve in the second set to draw level at 3-3 after play resumed following a brief rain delay.

1428 OSAKA JOLTED BEFORE RAIN SUSPENDS PLAY

Unseeded Slovakian Anna Karolina Schmiedlova handed world number one Naomi Osaka a bagel in the opening set of their first round match before rain halted play with the Japanese leading 3-0 in the second set.

1337 AZARENKA OVERCOMES FORMER CHAMPION OSTAPENKO

Victoria Azarenka showed signs she is rediscovering her best form after the birth of her son Leo in 2016 as the former world number one dumped out 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-4 7-6(4).

1332 ZVEREV BEATS DETERMINED MILLMAN

Fifth seed Alexander Zverev overcame Australian John Millman 7-6(4) 6-3 2-6 6-7(5) 6-3 in a scrappy match lasting four hours and eight minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier. He faces Sweden’s Mikael Ymer next.

1203 RUSTY ANDREESCU LABORS INTO ROUND TWO

World number 23 Bianca Andreescu, playing her first match since a shoulder injury in March after winning the Indian Wells title, beat Marie Bouzkova 5-7 6-4 6-4 in a contest riddled with mistakes as the pair made a combined 92 unforced errors.

1133 FOGNINI WINS BATTLE OF ITALIANS

Italian Fabio Fognini, one of the players tipped to do well in Paris after defeating Rafa Nadal en route to the Monte Carlo title last month, beat compatriot and doubles partner Andreas Seppi 6-3 6-0 3-6 6-3.

1126 DEL POTRO SAFELY THROUGH

Eighth seed Juan Martin del Potro made a sluggish start to his match against Nicolas Jarry but found his rhythm after the opening set to complete a comfortable 3-6 6-2 6-1 6-4 victory over the Chilean.

1045 EDMUND ADVANCES, NORRIE FALLS

Kyle Edmund completed a 7-6(1) 5-7 6-4 4-6 7-5 victory over Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in a match that resumed on Tuesday after bad light stopped play on Monday. Fellow Briton Cameron Norrie fell 6-3 6-0 6-2 to local qualifier Elliot Benchetrit.

1039 FRITZ SENDS TOMIC CRASHING OUT

Bernard Tomic, jeered by the crowd after seemingly refusing to play during a brief drizzle, lost his opening round clash to Taylor Fritz. The American prevailed 6-1 6-4 6-1.

0910 PLAY BEGINS AT ROLAND GARROS

Play began under cloudy skies in Paris with the temperature hovering around 13 degrees Celsius. Thundershowers have been predicted for later in the day.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge, David Goodman and Toby Davis)