Tennis-French Open day six



Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2021 Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his third round match against Reilly Opelka of the U.S. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2021 Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his third round match against Reilly Opelka of the U.S. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

June 4, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – Highlights of the sixth day at the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, on Friday (all times GMT).

1930 BADOSA BATTLES PAST BOGDAN

Spain’s Paula Badosa rallied from a set down and saved a match point before edging out Ana Bogdan 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4 in just under three hours to reach the last-16 for a second year in a row.

Badosa now holds a Tour-leading 16-2 record on clay this season.

1610 SERENA WILLIAMS ADVANCES TO LAST-16

Serena Williams overcame a minor blip to beat American compatriot Danielle Collins 6-4 6-4 to move into the last-16.

Down 4-1 in the second set, 39-year-old Williams won five games in a row to seal a straight-sets win.

1545 MEDVEDEV MARCHES INTO LAST-16

On his least favourite surface, second seed Daniil Medvedev was impressive once again as he struck 28 winners in a 6-4 6-2 6-4 victory over American Reilly Opelka. The 25-year-old Russian reached the last-16 at Roland Garros for the first time in five appearances.

1400 ZVEREV FIGHTS BACK TO DISPATCH DJERE

German sixth seed Alexander Zverev beat Laslo Djere 6-2 7-5 6-2 after a remarkable comeback in the second set to set up a last-16 clash with Kei Nishikori.

Zverev found himself 5-2 down in the second set when he roared back into form to win five games in a row.

1338 DELBONIS OUSTS FOGNINI IN STRAIGHT SETS

Argentine Federico Delbonis advanced to the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career after a 6-4 6-1 6-3 win over Italian 27th seed Fabio Fognini, who made 53 unforced errors.

1315 NISHIKORI THROUGH AS PLAY RESUMES ON OUTER COURTS

Play resumed at Roland Garros on outer courts following a short rain delay. Japan’s Kei Nishikori has progressed to the last-16 after his opponent Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland retired hurt, trailing 7-5.

1215 RAIN HALTS PLAY ON OUTER COURTS

Play was suspended on the outer courts at Roland Garros due to rain. Sixth seed Alexander Zverev’s third round match against Serbia’s Laslo Djere will continue under the roof on Court Philippe Chatrier.

1145 AZARENKA ADVANCES

Two-times Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka produced a clinical display to dispatch American Madison Keys 6-2 6-2 and book a place in the last-16 at Roland Garros for the first time since 2013.

1050 SABALENKA OUSTED BY PAVLYUCHENKOVA

Third seed Aryna Sabalenka was knocked out in the third round by Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who took revenge for her semi-final loss in Madrid last month with a 6-4 2-6 6-0 victory on Court Simonne Mathieu.

Sabalenka’s exit early in the Grand Slam means fourth seed Sofia Kenin is now the highest seed in the women’s draw after Ash Barty (injury) and Naomi Osaka (withdrawal) also bowed out.

1011 RYBAKINA MOVES INTO FOURTH ROUND

Kazakh Elena Rybakina sealed a 6-1 6-4 victory over Russia’s Elena Vesnina on Court Suzanne-Lenglen in a match that lasted one hour and three minutes.

0909 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began in cloudy conditions at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (64.4°F).

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak, Rohith Nair and Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)