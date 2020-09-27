Highlights: French Open day one



Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - September 27, 2020 General view inside the arena ahead of the first round match between Belgium's David Goffin and Italy's Jannik Sinner. REUTERS/Charles Platiau Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - September 27, 2020 General view inside the arena ahead of the first round match between Belgium's David Goffin and Italy's Jannik Sinner. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

September 27, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – Highlights of the first day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Sunday (all times GMT):

1000 RAIN HALTS PLAY ON OUTER SHOWCOURTS

Victoria Azarenka’s match against Danka Kovinic on court Suzanne Lenglen and Elise Mertens’ first-round clash with Margarita Gasparyan on court Simonne Mathieu were suspended due to rain.

Belarusian Azarenka refused to stay on court after the supervisor asked her to wait until a decision was made on whether the match should continue.

Matches on the outer courts continued despite the drizzle while David Goffin against Jannik Sinner on court Philippe Chatrier carried on with the roof closed.

0908 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS

Belgian David Goffin, seeded 11th, began his first-round match against Italian Jannik Sinner under the retractable roof at Court Philippe Chatrier following a spell of rain.

The temperature was hovering around 16 degrees Celsius with more rain predicted.

Top seed and birthday girl Simona Halep meets Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo later and Swiss Stan Wawrinka faces 2016 runner-up Andy Murray.

The event will welcome 1,000 fans daily amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)