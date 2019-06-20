Hicks told House panel Trump is serious about foreign help in elections



Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks returns to a closed door interview before the House Judiciary Committee following a break on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Hope Hicks, a once close aide to President Donald Trump, told the House Judiciary Committee that Trump was serious in saying there was nothing wrong in accepting derogatory information about political opponents from a foreign government, panel chairman Jerrold Nadler said on Thursday.

“Ms. Hicks made clear that she understood the president to be serious when he said that he would accept foreign interference in our elections,” Nadler said in a written statement for a hearing on the Mueller report.

“She also made clear that even she knew that such foreign assistance should be rejected and reported to the FBI,” he said.

