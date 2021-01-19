HHS Secy. delivers final State of Department address

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:30 PM PT – Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar made his final State of Department address on Tuesday, just one day before his resignation.

The HHS Secretary recognized several accomplishments during his time working under the Trump administration, including efforts to combat the pandemic and decrease tobacco use among teenagers.

“Then, with FEMA help, we helped ensure that PPE supplies from around the world were flown here and routed where they were needed most,” Azar stated. “According to CDC and FDA’s National Youth Tobacco Survey, the number of youth using any tobacco product dropped from 6.2 million in 2019 to about 4.5 million in 2020. While we still have so far to go, that’s down about 28 percent, a remarkable one-year drop.”

In a Twitter post, Azar said it was an honor to serve the people and that he was proud to promote and protect the well being of Americans.