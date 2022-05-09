HHS Secy. Becerra is committed to abortion funding

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:15 AM PT – Friday, May 6, 2022

According to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, people should make their own decisions about their bodies. His remarks come despite his track record of pushing for mandatory COVID vaccines.

The secretary warned his department will continue to provide abortions if Roe v. Wade is terminated. Additionally, Becerra told the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday that his department will double down on abortion rights.

“That is dangerous, that is wrong and that is what we must repel with every bone in our body,” said Becerra.

Additionally, the HHS secretary pushed the importance of providing women with procedures he called “the care they are entitled to.” His remarks follow a Politico report that leaked an alleged Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting it may strike down Roe v. Wade and hand abortion policies to individual states.

In reaction, Becerra proclaimed “abortion funding may continue under Medicaid and Medicare” and people should make their own decisions about their own bodies. However, the secretary pushed mandatory COVID vaccinations in 2021.

“If you’re vaccinated guess what? You can go back to a more normal life style,” Becerra previously stated. “If you are not vaccinated, you are still in danger so get vaccinated.”

This comes as a growing number of critics question the left’s catch phrase “my body my choice” with even the former New York Lt. Gov. of Betsy McCaughey, remarking “the left wants liberty for pregnant women but tells the rest of us to pound salt.”

