HHS Secy. Beccera warns about COVID resurgence during midterms in fall

FILE – Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks about actions the Biden administration plans to take in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, June 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

UPDATED 9:18 AM PT – Tuesday, July 12, 2022

The Biden administration’s Health and Human Services Secretary has raised concerns about a possible resurgence of COVID-19. In a recent interview, Xavier Beccera claimed there was a strong chance positive cases would increase during this year’s midterm elections.

His statement comes after Joe Biden urged preparations for a second pandemic during a recent press conference despite his campaign promise of “shutting down the virus.” The secretary’s claims about a resurgence has sparked criticism online with many poking fun at his concerns about a “midterm variant.”

Recent polls show only 21 percent of Americans are concerned about a new variant. Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that scientists have suggested a new strain of the virus could potentially stand against vaccination status and immunity.

