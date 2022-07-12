HHS Secy. Beccera warns about COVID resurgence during midterms in fall

OAN NEWSROOM

The Biden administration’s Health and Human Services Secretary has raised concerns about a possible resurgence of COVID-19. In a recent interview, Xavier Beccera claimed there was a strong chance positive cases would increase during this year’s midterm elections.

His statement comes after Joe Biden urged preparations for a second pandemic during a recent press conference despite his campaign promise of “shutting down the virus.” The secretary’s claims about a resurgence has sparked criticism online with many poking fun at his concerns about a “midterm variant.”

Recent polls show only 21 percent of Americans are concerned about a new variant. Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that scientists have suggested a new strain of the virus could potentially stand against vaccination status and immunity.