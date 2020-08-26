Hezbollah says south Lebanon incident a ‘sensitive’ matter

August 26, 2020

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said what happened in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, an apparent reference to Israeli strikes overnight, was an “important and sensitive” matter.

Speaking in a televised speech on Al-Manar TV on Wednesday, Nasrallah said he had nothing further to say on the incident at present, but planned to comment later, without giving further details.

The Israeli military said it had struck posts belonging to Hezbollah early on Wednesday after shots were fired from the other side of the border towards its troops.

(Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Jan Harvey)