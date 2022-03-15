Help yourself by helping us, Ukraine’s Zelenskiy tells northern European leaders



FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine March 12, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine March 12, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

March 15, 2022

LONDON (Reuters) – Europe must protect its own security by helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a meeting of Joint Expeditionary Force leaders in London via video link on Tuesday, urging them to send more weapons.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hosting a summit of Nordic and Baltic leaders to discuss European defence and security.

“We all are the targets of Russia and everything will go against Europe if Ukraine won’t stand so I would like to ask you to help yourself by helping us,” Zelenskiy told the leaders.

“You know the kind of weapon we need … without your support it would be very difficult I’m very grateful but I want to say that we need more … I do hope that you will be able to enhance that scope and you will see how this will protect your security, your safety.”

