HeidelbergCement sees higher sales, profits in 2022



FILE PHOTO: A logo of HeidelbergCement is pictured at their headquarters in Heidelberg, Germany, June 21, 2016. Picture taken June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski FILE PHOTO: A logo of HeidelbergCement is pictured at their headquarters in Heidelberg, Germany, June 21, 2016. Picture taken June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

February 24, 2022

HeidelbergCement HEIG.DE, the world’s second-largest cement maker, expects both sales and core profit to rise in 2022 on the back of global infrastructure programmes and continuing demand for new homes.

“Due to the persistently high energy costs, the general conditions particularly in the first half of the year will nevertheless remain challenging,” the company said, adding this would be offset by cost cuts and price increases.