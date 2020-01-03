Hedge fund Marshall Wace takes short position in Danske Bank



FILE PHOTO: Danske bank signs are seen on a bank's headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen FILE PHOTO: Danske bank signs are seen on a bank's headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Hedge fund Marshall Wace is betting on Danske Bank <DANSKE.CO> shares falling after taking a short position in the Danish lender of 0.5% of issued shares, the Danish FSA said on Friday.

The hedge fund, co-founded by British financier Paul Marshall, is the first to take a short position in Danske Bank at or above 0.5% which is the threshold for disclosing a short position to the authorities, according to the FSA.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely)