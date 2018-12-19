Heat PG Dragic (knee) out until All-Star break



Dec 10, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) screens out Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) as Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) drives to the basket in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

December 19, 2018

Miami Heat point guard Goran Dragic underwent successful surgery to clean up his right knee Wednesday and will be sidelined until the All-Star break, the team announced.

An All-Star last season, Dragic appeared in only 14 of Miami’s first 29 games this year and is averaging 15.3 points, 4.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Dragic, 32, last played on Dec. 10 in a road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. His active streak of 198 consecutive games with at least one assist is the fourth longest in franchise history.

His 45-minute procedure was performed by Heat team physician Dr. Harlan Selesnick at the Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute at Doctors Hospital.

Justise Winslow, a versatile fourth-year forward, will presumably continue to start in Dragic’s absence. Winslow is averaging 10.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 25 games (12 starts).

–Field Level Media