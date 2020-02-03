Healthineers first-quarter earnings lower on ramp-up costs



FILE PHOTO: A staffer works on a magnetic resonance imaging machine at a production line of Siemens Healthineers in Shenzhen, China May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

February 3, 2020

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Siemens Healthineers’ <SHLG.DE> operating income slipped 11% in the first quarter of its fiscal year, despite higher revenues, as it sold less profitable imaging machines and incurred ramp-up costs for its new Atellica blood-testing machines.

The German maker of diagnostic equipment said adjusted earnings before interest and tax declined to 484 million euros ($536 million) during the October-December period.

That was below an average analyst estimate of 568 million euros, according to a consensus posted on the company’s website.

“Profitability was negatively impacted by a temporary dip in Imaging and the guided weak margin performance in Diagnostics,” the group said in a statement on Monday.

Atellica ramp-up costs were inflated by the shipment of more than 600 analyzers from July to September last year, it added.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)