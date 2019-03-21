Health officials: Yemen now in third cholera pandemic since 2017

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:34 AM PT — Monday, March 11, 2019

According to health officials, Yemen’s capital is on the brink of a new cholera outbreak as sewer systems continue to fail. Reports Sunday said sewers began overflowing around mid-February in the city of Sanaa, risking an even worse health crisis than the one already underway.

Sewer pipes made of asbestos in the early 1980’s have begun collapsing as they are well past their lifespan. Health officials say the people are staring down yet another cholera pandemic.

“We are now in the third pandemic of cholera outbreaks,” stated Dr. Yousif al Haidari, Yemen Ministry of Health spokesman. “Today we are talking about 82,000 cases since the beginning of 2019 till now — 112 of them have died.”

According to the World Health Organization, Yemen is suffering the worst cholera outbreak in the world as more than 413,000 suspected cases have been reported in the last year.

Since 2017, the nation has reported more than a million suspected cases with more than 2,500 associated deaths.