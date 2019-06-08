Health officials: travelers exposed to measles at LAX around Memorial Day

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:20 AM PT – Sat. June 8, 2019

Health officials are warning about a possible measles exposure at the Los Angeles International Airport.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health warned on Friday, of a traveler who passed through the airport around Memorial Day, while infected with Measles.

They’re asking travelers who may have been exposed to the disease, to stay alert for symptoms including fever, cough, and a distinctive rash.

Close to a thousand cases of measles have been reported nationwide this year, which is the highest level on record in more than 20 years.