Health chief Azar conveys support from Trump in Taiwan visit



U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar walks off the plane as he arrives at Taipei Songshan Airport, Taiwan August 9, 2020. Central News Agency/Pool via REUTERS U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar walks off the plane as he arrives at Taipei Songshan Airport, Taiwan August 9, 2020. Central News Agency/Pool via REUTERS

August 10, 2020

TAIPEI (Reuters) – U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar told Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday that it was a true honour to be in Taipei to convey a strong message of support from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Azar, meeting Tsai in the presidential office, said his trip was to highlight Taiwan’s success on health, particularly its efforts to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.

