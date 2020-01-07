Head of VW’s Seat car brand to step down: source



FILE PHOTO: SEAT President and CEO Luca de Meo poses during an interview at the SEAT car factory in Martorell, near Barcelona, Spain, October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo FILE PHOTO: SEAT President and CEO Luca de Meo poses during an interview at the SEAT car factory in Martorell, near Barcelona, Spain, October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

January 7, 2020

FRANKFURT/PARIS (Reuters) – Luca de Meo, the head of Volkwagen’s <VOWG_p.DE> Spanish brand Seat, is stepping down from his current role, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Volkswagen declined to comment.

The resignation comes amid media reports that de Meo has been offered the top job at rival Renault <RENA.PA>.

Renault, currently led by interim chief Clotilde Delbos is drawing up a shortlist of candidates to replace Thierry Bollore, who was ousted in mid October.

“Luca de Meo is among those on the shortlist to head Renault, Clotilde Delbos is another one,” another source said on Tuesday.

De Meo, who was appointed president of Seat in 2015, could not be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor, Gwenaelle Barzic and Gilles Guillaume in Paris; Editing by David Goodman and Jane Merriman)