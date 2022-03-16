Head of Russia’s Sibur quits management over sanctions



March 16, 2022

(Reuters) – Sibur, Russia’s largest petrochemical producer, said on Wednesday that Dmitry Konov, who has been the company head since 2006, is leaving senior management positions following Western sanctions over Ukraine.

It said Konov has stepped down as the chairman of Sibur Holding’s management board, has quit Sibur Holding’s board of directors and the management boards of Sibur Holding and Sibur LLC.

“These organisational changes are made following Dmitry Konov’s inclusion in the EU and UK sanctions lists and are set to improve resilience of Sibur’s business as one of the fastest-growing global petrochemical players,” the company said.

