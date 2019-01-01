Hazma bin Ladin killed in U.S. operation

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:35 AM PST – Sat. Sept. 14, 2019

President Trump confirms Osama bin Laden’s son was killed in U.S. counterterrorism operation.

According to the White House Saturday Hamza bin Ladin, was killed in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region, during a counterterrorism operation in late July.

In a statement, the president said “the loss of Hamza bin Ladin not only deprives Al-Qaida of important leadership skills, but also undermines important operational activities of the group.”

The death of Hamza comes just days after the 18th anniversary of 9/11, which the insurgent group carried out back in 2001.