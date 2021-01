OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:41 PM PT – Sunday, January 31, 2021

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said an ethics complaint by his Democrat colleagues is “totally abusive” and an attempt to cancel him and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). One America’s John Hines spoke with Hawley, who said his counter complaint may reveal a connection between Democrat senators and so-called dark money groups.