Trending

Hawley: China believes it can roll the Biden admin.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2nd R), joined by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (R), speaks while facing Yang Jiechi (2nd L), director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office, and Wang Yi (L), China's Foreign Minister at the opening session of US-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska on March 18, 2021. - China's actions "threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday at the opening of a two-day meeting with Chinese counterparts in Alaska. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2nd R), joined by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (R), speaks while facing Yang Jiechi (2nd L), director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office, and Wang Yi (L), China’s Foreign Minister at the opening session of US-China talks. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:20 PM PT – Saturday, March 20, 2021

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley (R) commented on the first in-person meeting between the Biden administration and Chinese officials. He said China now thinks it can just push the U.S. around.

TOPSHOT - The Chinese delegation led by Yang Jiechi (C), director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office and Wang Yi (2nd L), China's Foreign Minister, speak with their US counterparts at the opening session of US-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska on March 18, 2021. - China's actions "threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday at the opening of a two-day meeting with Chinese counterparts in Alaska. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Chinese delegation led by Yang Jiechi (C), director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office and Wang Yi (2nd L), China’s Foreign Minister, speak with their US counterparts at the opening session of US-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska on March 18, 2021. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Hawley took to Twitter on Friday and said the communist regime believes it can “roll the administration.” This came in response to a tweet from Jordan Schneider, an analyst for the Rhodium Group focused on China.

Schneider pointed out how Chinese officials “by and large held their tongue when engaging with the Trump administration,” but pulled out the brass knuckles in their very first interaction with the Biden administration.

MORE NEWS: Report: Online Work Poses Unique Risks As Lockdowns Continue

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE