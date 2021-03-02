Hawks fire head coach Lloyd Pierce



FILE PHOTO: Jan 28, 2020; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce watches the action during the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Jan 28, 2020; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce watches the action during the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks fired head coach Lloyd Pierce after two-plus seasons, the team announced Monday.

Pierce, hired in May 2018, went 63-120 in 183 games. It was his first head coaching stint. The Hawks are currently 14-20 and sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

“We would like to thank Lloyd for his work and commitment to not only the Hawks organization but the city of Atlanta. He and his wife, Melissa, are tremendous people who have made a positive impact throughout the city,” Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said in a statement. “We have high expectations for our team on the court and we believe by making this change now that we can have a strong second half of the season.”

The Hawks finished 20-47 last season, fourth worst in the league.

The club did not name an interim coach in its announcement.

–Field Level Media