Hawaii police arrest members of self-described tribe for violating quarantine

UPDATED 11:40 AM PT — Saturday, June 13, 2020

21 people have been charged with violating Hawaii’s mandatory 14-day quarantine after arriving from Los Angeles. Police arrested eight suspects this week, all of which claimed to be a part of the same so-called “family.”

Authorities received tips on the group after they were seen at a beach park earlier this week.

The leader of the self-described tribe released a video before his arrest, stating they were there to live off the land and “get away from mainstream society.”

“Me and my people seek peace,” stated Eligio Lee Bishop. “That’s why we came to Hawaii, so we can be in tune with nature and, like I said, the indigenous people here.”

The group has been called “Carbon Nation” by multiple media outlets, and the leader referred to himself as “God.”

The group was staying in two separate Airbnbs at the time of their arrests. It has previously been kicked out of Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Panama.