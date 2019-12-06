Harvey Weinstein appears for bail hearing

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:18 PM PT — Friday, December 6, 2019

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein appeared in a Manhattan court for a bail hearing on Friday. Prosecutors asked to increase the producer’s bail from $1 million to $5 million. He has been accused of violating his bail conditions by allegedly tampering with his ankle monitor.

Lawyers claimed Weinstein intentionally removed a piece of the device that keeps it activated, which left him unmonitored for hours at a time. However, Weinstein’s attorney argued the lapse was due to “technical glitches,” like dead or faulty batteries.

“What they are are technical violations,” said attorney Donna Rotunno. “There was never a period of time that anyone could not get into contact with Mr. Weinstein.”

While speaking to reporters after the hearing, she said there was never a point when he was out of contact.

“We speak to him on a daily basis, we know exactly where he is at all times,” stated Rotunno. “There’s never been an intent, in any way, for him not to be compliant.”

Weinstein was already out on bail, but the court scheduled the hearing in response to New York’s new bail law, which is set to take effect on the first of next year.

The producer has pleaded not guilty to allegations of rape and sexual assault. He’s scheduled for a follow-up hearing on Wednesday.

