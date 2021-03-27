Harris: Relief package passed to fund public policy programs

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:05 PM PT – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Kamala Harris acknowledged part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package was aimed at passing social spending policies and not coronavirus relief.

Harris made the comment during a trip to Connecticut on Friday, describing part of the package aimed at funding things like child care. Reports said Democrats pushed Joe Biden to put a priority on child poverty, leading them to add $120 billion in social spending to the package.

If we want to build a nation that’s safe, strong, and healthy—we've got to focus on children. I visited West Haven Child Development Center to discuss the importance of childcare centers like theirs and how the American Rescue Plan lifts half of America's children out of poverty. pic.twitter.com/orQ8HaosDv — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 27, 2021

Republicans have repeatedly blasted the package for unnecessary spending.

“This was the intentional purpose of the American Rescue Plan, which was to look at child care, to look at our child care workers, to look at our children,” Harris stated. “We cannot in public policy subordinate them, as you know, is because, I guess they’re little people, little problems.”

Top Republicans have pointed out less than 9 percent of the so-called rescue package is going toward COVID relief.

It’s time we speak truth in the nation’s Capitol: The American Rescue Plan is being sold to the public as COVID-19 aid, yet only 9% of the funds are directed towards providing stimulus relief. The American taxpayers deserve better than radical and fake relief bills. pic.twitter.com/XYvfGuSeNR — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) February 27, 2021

Democrats are also reportedly pushing additional spending packages with a potential price tag of $3 trillion.