Harris can’t explain who’ll pay for ‘student debt forgiveness’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:34 PM PT – Monday, August 29, 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris is unable to explain how the United States Government will pay for the proposed Student Debt Forgiveness plan.

During a rare public appearance on Monday, Harris was asked who’s going to foot the bill for the proposed program.

“Who specifically is footing the bill for student loan forgiveness?" KAMALA HARRIS…pic.twitter.com/AQts7A2bHu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 29, 2022

In response, the Vice President tried to dodge the question. She went on to criticize Donald Trump’s tax cuts that were passed in 2017.

“Well let’s start with this,” Harris said. “First of all, a lot of the same people who are criticizing what we rightly did in following through on a commitment that we made, um to forgive student loan debt, are the same people who voted for tax cuts for the richest Americans.”

Subsequent congressional studies found, contrary to Harris’s claims, that Trump’s plan benefited the middle class and not the wealthiest Americans. It still remains unclear how Biden’s proposals will be paid for.