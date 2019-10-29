Harris blames low polls on racism & sexism

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:13 AM PT — Tuesday, October 29, 2019

According to 2020 hopeful Kamala Harris, there are two reasons why she is failing to gain traction in the polls: racism and sexism. In an interview that aired on HBO Sunday, Harris said her struggling campaign comes down to electability .

Despite once being seen as a top tier candidate, she saw her numbers dive after recent debates. The former San Francisco attorney is currently in the low single digits. Harris has claimed Americans have a lack of ability to imagine a black female president.

Discussing her campaign with “Axios on HBO”, Kamala Harris says electability is the “elephant in the room”, questioning whether America is ready for a woman — and a woman of color — to be president. pic.twitter.com/vykBmAvIhL — Axios (@axios) October 28, 2019

Sen. Harris, as you may have heard, claims President Barack Obama also had to overcome obstacles related to racism. However, as we know, he was able to win the nomination, while Harris continues to slide in the wrong direction.

On the contrary, the 2020 Democrat apparently failed to show up to a recent African American event in which the president received an award for signing criminal justice reform legislation into law. President Trump took to Twitter to blast Harris for the move, saying she will never be able to do what he has for the African American community.